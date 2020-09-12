New York [US] September 12 (ANI): Members of the Tibetan community in New York organised a protest against China at Jackson Heights, also known as Little India, to show their solidarity with Special Frontier Force (SFF) commando Nyima Tenzin.

Nyima, a Tibetan-Indian hero of the elite covert paramilitary unit SFF was killed on the night of August 29-30 in eastern Ladakh in India. The 51-year old soldier died after he stepped on to a 1962 vintage anti-personnel mine near the southern bank of the Pangong lake.

The Tibetan community across the world is angry about China's recent aggression in Ladakh and they accused Beijing of occupying Tibet for the past several decades.

The Tibetan National Congress led by President Tseten Lhagyal also held solidarity prayers as a tribute to brave SFF commando Nyima Tenzin.

The Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) belongs to the Tibetan refugee community that has settled in India due to Chinese atrocities.

SFF is an Indian security unit that is primarily drawn from the thousands of Tibetan refugees who now call India home. It was formed in the immediate aftermath of the 1962 war with China.

A former SSF soldier Migmar Tsering Rangzen said they are ready to go back to the border by adding that "Tibetan are always with India. And we shouldn't say Indo-China border, but Tibet-India border". (ANI)

