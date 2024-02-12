Dharamshala [India], February 12 (ANI): Hundreds of Tibetans in exile gathered to participate in a circle dance in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala on Sunday to celebrate the second day of Losar, the Tibetan New Year.

The celebrations go on for three days, but in some regions, Tibetan people celebrate Losar for fifteen days. It's like a festival for all Tibetans across the world, where they come together, offer prayers, perform group dances, and do their rituals.

Many Tibetans, mostly in traditional dresses, participated in a group dance in McLeodganj to celebrate the second day of their Tibetan new year- 2151, 'Dragon Wood' year according to the Tibetan lunar calendar.

Participating in the celebrations, an exile Tibetan woman, celePolam Dolma, said, "It is the second day of Losar, the Tibetan New Year and here we are participating in a circle dance, enabling many people to join our traditional clothes. So I am very happy and excited and this year the celebrations are more happening as compared to last years and more people have joined."

Tenzin Youdon, another Tibetan woman, said, "we are dancing on our traditional songs and usually we dance on Wednesday as his holiness the DalainLama was born on Wednesday and we call it Lhakar so today it's not Lhakar but it's the second day of Losar and we are here to dance and I am very excited and happy. I love dancing. It's saddening that we are not together with our brothers and sisters who live inside Tibet but I hope we will get a chance, get a time to celebrate Losar together someday."

Additionally, Thubten Jigme, a Tibetan in-exile, said, "All Tibetans are celebrating the occasion with great joy here in Dharamshala. Actually in Tibet, our own culture is not allowed but it's good here people are enjoying and all very happy. We are enjoying freedom in India but there are lot of restrictions in Tibet."

On Saturday, the Tibetan monks in the Dorjidak Monastery offered special prayers for world peace and the long life of their spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, on the occasion.

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama also extended his Losar wishes to Tibetans and posted a message on his social media handle.

Taking to X, the Dalai Lama in a video posted, "I would like to wish my fellow Tibetans, both inside Tibet and those in exile, a happy new year this Losar. Tashi Delek to all of you."

"Despite undergoing great difficulties in exile and living under a powerful Communist Chinese regime, the faith and aspiration of our people, the majority of whom are inside Tibet, have remained undiminished while I have been the leader," he said. (ANI)

