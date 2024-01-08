Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 8 (ANI): Minister of Industries of Tamil Nadu, TRB Rajaa, and Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, on Sunday opened the Singapore Pavilion at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (TNGIM) 2024.

The pavilion was opened with the traditional HuatAh and Pineapple Roll, a Hokkien expression that signifies the desire for prosperity.

The High Commissioner further noted that this ceremony symbolises prosperity and great things to come.

Further sharing a post on X, Singapore High Commission Wong stated, "Minister @TRBRajaaand I opened the Singapore Pavilion at the #TMGIM2024 with the traditional #HuatAh #PineappleRoll. This ceremony symbolises prosperity and great things to come - HC Wong."

The TNGIM 2024 flagship event of the Government of Tamil Nadu began in Chennai on January 7 and will conclude on January 8.

The Summit will bring together investors, thought leaders, policymakers, and academia to shape a future leadership role for the state as we progress towards a trillion-dollar economy in a sustainable and inclusive environment.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the meeting will attract significant investments and increase employment opportunities for youth, especially women.

"Tamil Nadu is witnessing an increasing inflow of investments since 2021 as the State government enjoys the respect and goodwill of investors and an excellent industrial ecosystem. I envision making Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and the growth engine of India's economy," he said.

"I firmly believe that the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet - 2024 will attract significant investments and increase employment opportunities for youth, especially women," he said.

During the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, Former RBI Governor and Tamil Nadu CM Economic Advisory Council Member Raghuram Rajan said "Don't oversubsidize manufacturing and think that's the only part to growth... Services are also a big part of the growth story, and let's not treat services as a stepchild less valuable and less amenable to low-skilled jobs".

"Think about tourism in the state. How many jobs can be created through the tourism industry... So many opportunities to create low and semi-skilled jobs through that avenue... I'm a little more sceptical that we're gonna see a whole lot of jobs fleeing China in the non-strategic areas... all the textiles, this, that... they move over time but they're not strategic... The barriers to exporting from China are gonna be much more limited than in some of the more strategic areas where barriers have emerged...," he said. (ANI)

