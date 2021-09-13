Tokyo [Japan], September 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow through diplomatic channels over a Russian aircraft allegedly entering Japan's aerospace without authorization, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Monday.

"Yesterday, at 9:37 a.m. [local time, 00:37 GMT] and at 9:58, a Russian plane violated the airspace of our country near Cape Shiretoko on the Hokkaido island. In this regard, the defence ministry scrambled fighters of the Air Self-Defense Force, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs lodged a strong protest with the Russian government through diplomatic channels," Kato told reporters.

Also Read | Child Pornography Ring Busted in Pakistan’s Punjab, 4 Arrested.

The foreign ministry also demanded that measures be taken to prevent such incidents in the future, the official added.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that a Russian An-26 aircraft illegally entered Japan's airspace in the area of the Shiretoko Peninsula on the Hokkaido island twice within 30 minutes. Japanese media reported that this appeared to be a civilian aeroplane. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Afghan Girls Can Attend Schools But in Gender-Separated Classes, Says Taliban Government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)