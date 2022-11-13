Istanbul [Turkey], November 13 (ANI): Six people were killed and 53 injured after an explosion rocked the busy Istiklal pedestrian street of Central Istanbul in Turkey on Sunday.

The explosion occurred at around 4.20 pm local time. The cause of the blast is not known yet.

Calling the blast a suspected act of terrorism, Turkish President Erdogan said in a press conference that efforts to take over Turkey and the Turkish nation through terrorism would not succeed, the Anadolu agency reported.

"Turkish President Erdogan says that based on initial information from the governor, the Istanbul explosion could be a suspected act of terrorism," Anadolu tweeted.

Citing the Istanbul governor's initial information, Erdogan said the observations show a woman played a role in the explosion at Istiklal Avenue.

"Efforts to take over Turkiye and the Turkish nation through terrorism will not yield results, President Erdogan says. Initial observations show a woman played a role in the explosion at Istiklal Avenue, Turkish President says," the tweet read.

According to several internet watchdogs, the deadly blast has resulted in a temporary broadcast ban in the country, as access to Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook in Turkey was restricted after the explosion.

The police and fire department reached the incident site soon after the blast. Ambulances were seen rushing to the incident site in several videos circulating on social media.

The blast occurred at a time when Erdogan was scheduled to embark for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. (ANI)

