Tel Aviv [Israel], January 22 (ANI/TPS): Israel's top soldier and a second general responsible for southern Israel announced their resignations on Tuesday over the military's October 7 failures.

"I notified the Defense Minister today (Tuesday) that in acknowledgement of my responsibility for the [Israel Defense Force's] failure on Oct. 7 and at this juncture when the IDF has recorded significant achievements and is implementing a hostage release agreement, I am requesting to conclude my tenure on March 6, 2025," said military Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi in a statement.

"During the remaining period, I will complete all investigations and reinforce the IDF's operational capabilities to meet security challenges," he added.

"Throughout the past four decades, protecting Israel's security has been the mission that defined my life," Halevi said. "On the morning of Oct. 7, the IDF under my command failed to fulfill its fundamental mission of protecting Israeli citizens. The State of Israel has endured a devastating and painful toll - in lives lost, in hostages taken, and in both physical and psychological trauma. Despite countless acts of valor from many - our security forces, IDF soldiers and commanders, and brave civilians - these heroic efforts could not prevent the catastrophic outcome. The weight of my responsibility for this terrible failure remains with me every day, every hour, and will continue to do so for the remainder of my life."

The last time an IDF chief of staff resigned before the end of his term was Lt.-Gen. Dan Halutz, who resigned in 2007 over IDF failures during the Second Lebanon War of 2006.

Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman, commander of the Southern Command, who was responsible for military readiness and activities in southern Israel and along the Gaza border also announced his resignation.

"Guided by my conscience and the values I hold, I have made the decision to conclude my position as Southern Command commander and my service in the IDF. On Oct. 7, I failed to defend the western Negev and its beloved and heroic residents. This failure will remain etched within me for the rest of my life," Finkelman said.

Halevi previously signaled he would offer his resignation around the end of January when the army's internal inquiries into October 7 are submitted to Defense Minister Israel Katz. Katz refuses to sign off on promotions of officers to the ranks of major general or give generals new roles until he reviews the army's findings.

There have been growing calls for the government to appoint an independent commission of inquiry to investigate political and military failures. Such commissions have broader authority to summon witnesses and collect evidence and are headed by a senior Supreme Court justice. They may include personal recommendations about individuals under investigation, though the government is not bound to act on the recommendations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the governing coalition say an independent commission should only be appointed after the war.

The last state commission of inquiry, which investigated Israel's worst civilian disaster -- a stampede that killed 45 people at a holy site on Mount Meron -- held Netanyahu personally responsible for the tragedy in a report released in April. (ANI/TPS)

