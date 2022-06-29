Beijing [China], June 29 (ANI): Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi arrived in Islamabad with a delegation on Wednesday for a two-day trip to Pakistan.

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), will hold talks with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Chinese delegation includes China's vice ministers for foreign affairs and commerce, vice chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), and deputy secretary-general of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Geo News reported.

The Pakistan foreign office said Yang's visit is reflective of the importance both countries attach to further deepening the "all-weather strategic cooperative" partnership.

Yang "has a prominent role in China's foreign relations" and had previously served as China's foreign minister from 2007-13 and state councillor from 2013-17, the spokesperson said.

"The visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. Recently, these interactions included a virtual meeting between the Foreign Ministers on 11 May 2022; Prime Minister's telephone call with Premier Li on 16 May 2022; and Foreign Minister's visit to China on 21-22 May 2022," said Pakistan FO spokesperson.

Chinese official's visit comes amid reports that China wants its own security company to guard its citizens and assets in Pakistan, following recent attacks against its interests.

Highlighting the attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan, Beijing earlier this month had asked Pakistan to stop attacks on its nationals who are working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects in the Balochistan region.

The Chinese demand came in a meeting of senior officials of Pakistan and China who discussed their perspectives on the international and regional security situations.

The developments come after the Islamabad Police recently decided to set up a foreign security cell at the Central Police Office (CPO) with requisite staff and logistics amid reports of Chinese nationals being targeted in Pakistan. (ANI)

