The Hague [Netherlands], February 3 (ANI): The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced on Friday (local time) its decision to proceed with the case initiated by Ukraine concerning Russia's justification for its invasion in February 2022, CNN reported.

In the wake of Russia's invasion, Kyiv submitted a request to the ICJ, seeking a declaration that it did not engage in genocide in eastern Ukraine. Russia had asserted this allegation as a pretext for its military intervention.

Also Read | US Plane Crash: Three Killed As Small Aircraft Crashes Into Florida Mobile Home (Watch Videos).

Ukraine brought the case to the ICJ shortly after Russia's incursion on February 24, 2022, pointing to Moscow's invocation of the Genocide Convention to justify its actions, as reported by CNN.

Russia has raised objections to the legal proceedings, contending that they are inherently flawed. In hearings held in September of the previous year, Moscow's legal representatives urged the judges to dismiss the entire case.

Also Read | National Freedom Day 2024 in US Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day That Celebrates Freedom From Slavery and Recognises America as a Symbol of Liberty.

Ukraine's plea to the court is for a ruling stating "that there is no credible evidence that Ukraine is responsible for committing genocide in violation of the Genocide Convention in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine."

However, the ICJ clarified that it lacks jurisdiction to adjudicate on all aspects presented by Ukraine, including the contention that Russia's invasion itself violated the Genocide Convention and that Russia's recognition of separatist territories in eastern Ukraine also contravened the convention, CNN reported.

ICJ's decision came a day after all 27 European Union countries reached consensus on an additional 50 billion euros (USD 54 billion) aid package for Ukraine, overcoming potential vetoes, notably from Hungary.

European Council President Charles Michel announced the breakthrough after a special summit of EU leaders in Brussels, stating, "We have a deal," according to Al Jazeera.

The approved aid package is seen as a commitment to providing steadfast, long-term, and predictable funding for Ukraine. Michel emphasized that this decision reflects the EU's leadership and responsibility in supporting Ukraine, emphasizing the gravity of the situation at hand, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressed gratitude for the unanimous approval, emphasising the strengthened long-term economic and financial stability for Ukraine as it navigates the complexities of the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy noted, "It is very important that the decision was made by all 27 leaders, which once again proves strong EU unity."

While a similar aid package from the US faces internal political disputes and complications due to the upcoming presidential election in November, the EU's decisive action ensures crucial financial support for Ukraine during these challenging times, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)