Washington [US], October 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The next debate between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic contender Joseph Biden will focus on several topics including COVID-19 and national security, the Commission on Presidential debates said in a statement on Friday.

"Kristen Welker, moderator of the October 22, 2020 presidential debate, has selected the topics for that debate," the Commission said.

Also Read | Global Hunger Index 2020: India Ranks 94th in List of 107 Countries; Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal Fare Better.

The full list of topics includes fighting COVID-19, American families, Race in America, climate change, national security and leadership, it added.

The next debate will be held on October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | US Senate Elections 2020: Polling Date, Number of Seats in Fray, Last Results and What’s at Stake - All You Need to Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)