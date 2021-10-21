Singapore, Oct 21 (PTI) A support framework that includes financial aid is needed to help unemployed Singaporeans move into new jobs, leading trade unions in the nation have recommended in an effort to balance the employment of foreigners which has been one of the main issues widely debated in parliament, media reports said on Thursday.

The framework should include a basic tier to provide supplementary income relief and assistance, while an additional level could offer more support for union members and vulnerable, mature workers, The Straits Times reported.

These were among the nine recommendations that the labour movement released on Thursday (Oct 21) after a year-long consultation exercise to pinpoint better ways to assist professionals, managers and executives (PMEs).

The initiative, which was carried out by a task force from the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), involved consultations with around 10,000 workers and business leaders.

Singapore parliament has oflate been witnessing a lot of debates on securing jobs for the local Singaporeans.

The report by the taskforce also recommends a points system for Employment Pass (EP) applications for hiring foreigners which factors in whether the employer has been hiring and developing local workers and the diversity of nationalities within the company, said another news report by Channel News Asia.

“Shall we look beyond salary and qualifications … to see whether the company is really in need or in severe shortage of the skills," said NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay who co-chairs the task force.

"And even if they are short of skills, when they bring the foreign PMEs over, how can we ensure a proper and more concerted skills transfer from the foreign PME to our local PME so that we can (help) them level up,” said Patrick.

Elaborating, Tay said that occupations that PMEs surveyed felt should be prioritised for Singaporeans include those in education, healthcare and human resources.

But he added that most may not be aware that 90 per cent of HR jobs in Singapore are already occupied by locals.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said that in a sector where Singaporeans can do the job, there can be a “more stringent” EP system, while in areas where foreign expertise is sorely needed, the criteria can be more liberal.

Ng noted, "PMEs feel the pressure from foreign competition and for mature PMEs, they find it challenging to bounce back when they lose their jobs."

"Thus, we must do more to level the playing field for our local PMEs, while enabling other forms of employment and employability-related support, like unemployment transition support, job search or training support, for them," The Straits Times quoted Ng as saying.

The task force also called for a tripartite work group to be set up to assess the feasibility, conditions and size of the proposed unemployment support.

Tay said more issues have to be studied, such as when to give out unemployment support, how much to give and for how long.

He added that a survey showed that 80 per cent of unemployed workers took six months to find a new job.

This move must also go together with active labour market policies, he said, such as requiring workers on unemployment support to participate in employability camps, go for job interviews and show that they are actively trying to find work.

Specifically, there should be more help for PMEs who are over 40 years old, the task force added, calling on the Government to provide short-term salary support of up to 50 per cent, capped at 3,800 Singaporean dollars a month for six months, for firms that hire such job seekers.

There should also be more fast-track training programmes with certification to help them transition into new roles.

Besides help for the unemployed, the task force also made recommendations to strengthen the Singaporean core in the workforce by reviewing the application process for employment pass holders.

For one thing, foreign worker access should be differentiated by occupation, such as those that have an ample supply of locals who have the required skills, the task force said in its report.

The process could also use a point system that considers factors such as whether the employer has been hiring local workers and the diversity of nationalities within the firm. This goes beyond the usual considerations of education qualification and salary.

Companies should also facilitate skills transfer from foreign staff to local PMEs, it added.

The task force proposed improving human resources standards, including having shared services for smaller firms, and empowering the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices to enhance workplace fairness by imposing tough penalties on errant companies.

SNEF president Robert Yap said, "Providing support to strengthen the employability of local PMEs is essential for employers to meet their manpower and skill demand. Through developing a strong Singaporean core complemented by foreign manpower, this will help employers to grow their business in and from Singapore."

He added that the recommendations also aim to help local PMEs develop deeper skills and gain overseas exposure so they can take on global roles.

