World News | Traditional Textiles, Classical Music Feature in PM Modi's Gifts to Italian PM Meloni

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with Shirui and Muga silk stoles and a marble inlay work box with Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and MS Subbulakshmi CDs.

The Shirui Lily silk stole draws its inspiration from the misty heights of Shirui Kashong Peak in Manipur. It is inspired by the rare Shirui Lily, a delicate bell-shaped flower with pale pinkish-white petals that blooms nowhere else in the world.

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For the Tangkhul Naga community of Manipur, the Shirui Lily symbolizes purity, identity, and cultural pride. The stole therefore carries not only the beauty of Himalayan craftsmanship, but also the spirit of indigenous tradition and folklore. The lily also holds deep cultural resonance in Italy, where it has long symbolized purity, grace, and artistic refinement, frequently appearing in Renaissance art. In this shared symbolism lies a unique cultural connection between India and Italy.

PM Momdi also gifted a marble Inlay Work Box with CDs of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and MS Subbulakshmi.

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The box is a refined example of India's handcrafted artistry, closely associated with the master craftsmen of Agra. Created using the intricate art of Pacchikari, or Pietra Dura, this decorative tradition is believed to have originated in Florence, Italy, before flourishing in India under royal patronage, making it a remarkable artistic bridge between the two nations.

Crafted from polished white marble, the box is adorned with delicate inlay work using semi-precious stones such as lapis lazuli, turquoise, malachite, coral, and mother-of-pearl. Carefully shaped and embedded into the marble surface, these stones form elegant floral and geometric motifs that reflect extraordinary precision and timeless beauty

Inside the box are treasured musical compilations by two of the greatest icons of Indian classical music: Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and M.S. Subbulakshmi. Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, the legendary Hindustani vocalist and Bharat Ratna awardee, was renowned for his powerful and deeply emotive performances. MS Subbulakshmi, the iconic Carnatic vocalist and the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna, became a global cultural ambassador through her spiritually evocative music, including her historic performance at the United Nations.

Together, the marble inlay box and these timeless musical works celebrate the shared appreciation of India and Italy for art, heritage, and cultural excellence.

PM Modi also gifted a Muga Silk Stole for the Italian PM. Muga silk, known as the "Golden Silk" of Assam, is a rare and prestigious textile from the Brahmaputra Valley in Northeast India. Celebrated for its natural golden hue and understated elegance, this exquisite silk is produced without artificial dyes, reflecting a deeply sustainable tradition. Renowned as one of the world's strongest natural fibres, Muga silk is prized for its remarkable durability and longevity, often lasting for generations. Its natural lustre deepens beautifully with time, while its moisture-absorbing and UV-resistant qualities enhance both comfort and versatility. Italy's celebrated tradition of luxury textiles and timeless design finds a natural resonance in the elegance of Assam's "Golden Silk."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a light moment in which PM Modi gifted 'Melody' toffees to his Italian counterpart.

PM Modi met Meloni over dinner after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit.

They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects. In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, "Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship."

India and Italy on Wednesday elevated their relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 provides a practical and futuristic structure to the bilateral ties.

In his remarks at the Joint Press Statement with Prime Minister Meloni, PM Modi said the growing frequency of engagements between the two leaders reflects the deepening cooperation and mutual trust. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)