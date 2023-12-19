Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 19 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers discovered wooden training rifles along with training brochures explaining attack methods in an elementary school compound in the Gaza Strip on Monday, the Tazpit Press Service has learned.

The training materials were discovered alongside donations from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The discovery was made by forces from the Bislamach Brigade operating in the northern Gaza neighbourhood of Shejaya.

UNICEF is a UN agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

The discovery raises further questions about UN aid to Gaza.

On Thursday, TPS reported that UN and USAID sacks were being used by Hamas to construct terror tunnels in Gaza.

In early December, Israeli soldiers discovered inside a home in northern Gaza more than 100 rockets hidden among UNRWA boxes.

In October, the UNRWA reported that fuel and humanitarian aid were stolen from one of its compounds by trucks purporting to be from the Hamas-run Ministry of Health.

Raising further questions about the UN agency, one released hostage told Israeli reporter Almog Boker that he was held captive by a UNRWA teacher. The hostage said the teacher locked him away and barely fed him or cared for his medical treatment.

In November, the UK-based Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se) issued a report detailing how at least 14 UNRWA teachers celebrated Hamas's October 7 massacres of Israelis on social media. The report included links and screenshots.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

