United Nations, Jul 20 (PTI) Al Qaida and ISIL are making use of cryptocurrencies to solicit donations and support activities and concerns are being raised about transactions totalling more than USD 700,000 involving privacy-enhancing cryptocurrencies to fund ISIL-Khorasan, according to a UN report released on Wednesday.

The 30th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team submitted pursuant to resolution 2610 (2021) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals and entities said that the Monitoring Team continues to receive reports of ISIL and Al-Qaida making use of cryptocurrencies to solicit donations and support activities.

Also Read | China Witnesses New Outbreak of COVID-19, Reports Over 400 Cases Daily.

One UN Member State noted that ISIL was providing “tutorials” on how to open digital asset wallets and make transactions using cryptocurrencies.

“Another Member State raised concerns about transactions totalling more than USD 700,000 involving privacy-enhancing cryptocurrencies to fund ISIL-K, indicating increased sophistication in the use of lesser-known cryptocurrencies and the ability to convert them to cash through virtual asset exchanges in Türkiye,” the report released on Wednesday said.

Also Read | Pakistani Passport Remains Fourth-Worst in the World; Japan, Singapore top list.

India has consistently underlined the need to address abuse of digital technologies by terrorist groups to radicalise and incite violence.

In May this year, India's then Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti had told the UN Security Council that emergence of new financial technologies such as New Payment Methods, virtual currencies, online fundraising methods, including direct donations, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and crowd-funding platforms and the ease of access, anonymity and intractability offered by them have enabled terrorist entities to collect and transfer funds evading the monitoring and enforcement structures.

“Use of bitcoins for funding terror activities is also well established. Besides, terrorist misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D printing for various terrorist purposes, which have a global reach, also demands our immediate attention,” he had said at a briefing on ‘The Use of Digital Technologies in Maintaining International Peace and Security.'

He had underlined the need for member states to comprehensively address and tackle implications of terrorist exploitation of the digital technologies more strategically has never been more dire.

Tirumurti had informed the Security Council that India has proposed holding a special meeting of the Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee in India soon, which will exclusively focus on this issue and attempt to provide the way forward.

The report said that many Member States report that ISIL leadership controls approximately USD 25 million in reserves (some estimate the amount to be between USD 25 million and USD 50 million), and that much of the cash it controls remains in Iraq.

Expenditures by the group, which primarily include payments to fighters and family members, many of them in displaced persons camps, exceed current revenues.

Additional sources of revenue to the group are extortion, kidnapping for ransom, zakat, direct donations and income from trading and investments.

“Collectively, these diverse sources of income have helped to establish a financial system that allows the group to adapt and sustain itself amid variable conditions. Payments to fighters and families have decreased recently, with one Member State citing USD 50 per month as a typical payment to the family of a ISIL fighter. Another Member State reported that would-be fighters travelling to the Syrian Arab Republic are recruited with promises of up to USD 1,000 in monthly salaries,” the report said.

Funds are transferred primarily through a combination of hawala networks and trusted couriers, it added.

The report said that Member States report that the ability of ISIL leadership to direct and maintain control over funding flows to global affiliates remains resilient and an important element of the loyalty shown by these groups.

All transactions involving affiliates are directed by ISIL leadership, according to several Member States. Recipients include ISIL-K in Afghanistan, using trusted cash couriers, and affiliates in Africa through the Al-Karrar office.

The assessment of Member States is that the Al-Karrar office of ISIL, which covers Somalia, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, acts as a financial hub, transmitting substantial funds to Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan.

One Member State reports that the Al-Karrar office facilitates the flow of funds to Afghanistan by way of Yemen, with a potential link to Kenya; while another asserts that the money is transferred using a cell in the United Kingdom.

“Some of the funds are reportedly generated in Somalia from extortion of the shipping industry and illicit taxation.

Member States assert that ISIL-K uses these funds in the acquisition of weapons and to pay the salaries of fighters.

One Member State maintains that Somalia, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo remain under the purview of the Al-Karrar office.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)