Peshawar, Feb 13 (PTI) A transgender on Tuesday filed a contempt petition against the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan (HIS NAME IS REQUIRED IN THE 3RD PARA) for not creating separate polling booths for the transgender community and refusing entry to transgenders in polling stations during the February 8 general elections.

Advocates Nouman Muhib Kakakhel and Mehwish Muhib Kakakhel filed the petition on behalf of the petitioner Bilal Alias Sobia, a renowned transgender activist of Pakistan.

Sobia, who also contested the Provincial Assembly polls from the PK-81 constituency, named in his contempt petition the Chief Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), regional commissioner, and Returning officer of PK-81 for not establishing a separate queue for transgender persons to cast votes and refusing entry to them in polling stations despite directions of Peshawar High Court.

The counsels pleaded that the Peshawar High Court had ordered the Election Commission to create separate queues for transgender persons to cast their votes in all polling stations without fear of being harassed and that none of the polling stations had these arrangements.

The community came out protesting as they were refused entry merely because of them being transgenders, the advocates told PTI.

Earlier, the presiding officers of all polling stations of PK-81 had given in writing that the Election Commission had not ordered them to do any such thing.

