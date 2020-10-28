Islamabad [Pakistan], October 28 (ANI): In another incident of lawlessness in Pakistan, unidentified persons shot dead a transgender person in Mianwali on Wednesday, informed police.

The transgender was identified as Arsalan, who was killed when a few men barged into his residence and opened fire on him, reported Geo News.

Also Read | US Elections 2020 Betting Odds: Donald Trump vs Joe Biden Battle ‘Most Wagered Event’, $260 Million at Stake.

After killing the victim, the suspects fled from the area.

According to Geo News, the body of the victim has been shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Mianwali for postmortem.

Also Read | France Anti-Islam Row: France Faces Worldwide Criticism on President Emmanuel Macron’s Plan to Defend ‘France's Secular Values’ Against the ‘Islamist Radicalism’; Here Is What the World Leaders Said.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter and are currently trying to identify the culprits using CCTV footage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)