Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], April 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth paid tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his anniversary at the Indian High Commission in Tanzania on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, MoS Seth said, "We bow down to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. We all paid tribute to him at the High Commission of India here in Tanzania."

Floral tributes were paid to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his anniversary.

Earlier, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations marked Dr BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary with a special commemorative event at the UN headquarters in New York, attended by global leaders

During the ceremony, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, highlighted Dr Ambedkar's contributions as a key figure in India's freedom struggle and as the architect of its Constitution.

The event centred around the theme "The timeless appeal of Dr Ambedkar's vision within the UN and beyond," underscoring his influence on both India and the global community.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first Law and Justice minister of Independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. He was a part of active movements since 1927 against untouchability. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary at Prerna Sthal in Parliament premises.

In a post on X, PM Modi asserted that Ambedkar's principles and ideals would strengthen and accelerate the creation of a self-reliant and developed India.

"On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realizing the dream of social justice today. His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of an 'Atmnirbhar' and 'Viksit' India," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

