Prem Bhandari, founder of the Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir in New York (Photo/ANI)

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], October 20 (ANI): Trinidad and Tobago is considering plans to establish a Ram Mandir (temple) in its capital, as the Caribbean nation seeks to strengthen its position as a cultural and spiritual hub for Hinduism in the Western Hemisphere.

Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath announced the government's strong support for the initiative during discussions with religious leaders, including representatives who facilitated the arrival of a Ram Lalla idol replica from Ayodhya earlier this year.

"Trinidad and Tobago is often referred to as Ramayan country," Padarath said, highlighting the nation's unique role in preserving Hindu traditions outside India. "The Ram Lalla initiative is something that we welcome. It is something we support."

The minister revealed that government officials are in active discussions about how to advance the temple project, viewing it as both a spiritual endeavor and a potential tourism draw for the twin-island nation.

Prem Bhandari, founder of the Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir in New York, has put forward plans to create an "Ayodhya Nagari" - a Hindu religious spiritual hub - for North American devotees unable to make the journey to the Indian city of Ayodhya.

Bhandari presented the proposal to Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister, Kamala Persad-Bissessar.

The initiative comes as a replica of the Ram Lalla idol from Ayodhya's temple was unveiled in Trinidad in May 2025. The ceremony was jointly organised by Bhandari and Amit Alagh, who chairs the Ayodhya Shri Ram Organisation in Trinidad and Tobago.

The proposal comes months after more than 10,000 devotees gathered in Port of Spain for an emotional welcoming ceremony when an identical replica of the Ram Lalla idol from Ayodhya arrived in the country. The event marked a significant moment for Trinidad and Tobago's substantial Indian diaspora.

Hindus comprise a significant portion of Trinidad and Tobago's population of approximately 1.5 million, making it one of the few countries in the Americas where Hindu religious and cultural practices remain deeply embedded in national life.

Cultural Preservation in the Caribbean Minister Padarath emphasized that Trinidad and Tobago has become a "mecca" within the region for Hindu religious expression, where practices including Bhagwat and Ramayan recitations have been maintained across generations since Indian indentured laborers arrived in the 19th century.

"A lot of the cultural and religious expression of India, through Hinduism in particular, has been maintained and kept alive here," he noted, adding that the proposed temple would serve multiple purposes beyond worship.

The government sees the Ram Mandir as an opportunity to promote religious tourism while strengthening the teachings and faith associated with Lord Ram among local devotees.

The announcement comes just ahead of Trinidad and Tobago's Diwali celebrations on 20 October, when the nation will observe the Festival of Lights with traditional Indian delicacies and the lighting of thousands of diyas (oil lamps) across the islands.

The festival is a public holiday in Trinidad and Tobago, reflecting the integration of Hindu traditions into the nation's multicultural identity.

Minister Padarath promised "major announcements" in the coming months regarding the temple project and related initiatives to support Hindu religious life in the country.

The proposed Ram Mandir would join numerous existing mandirs across Trinidad and Tobago, but would carry special significance due to its connection with the sacred site in Ayodhya and its potential to attract pilgrims from across the diaspora. (ANI)

