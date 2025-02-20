Ottawa [Canada], February 20 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's commitment to Ukraine, emphasising the broader implications of the war and the importance of defending global stability. Sharing a speech on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Canada will always stand up for Ukraine," Trudeau underscored that Ukraine's struggle extends beyond its own borders.

"Ukrainians have been fighting and dying not just to protect their sovereignty, their territorial integrity. They're also fighting to protect the rules-based order that keeps us all safe around the world, and has, for close to eighty years now," Trudeau stated.

He stressed that international stability depends on upholding fundamental principles, adding, "This period of peace, stability, prosperity for the world happens because we had rules around borders, around not invading your neighbours that Russia chose deliberately to violate a number of years ago."

Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's alignment with its allies, saying, "That is why Canada and our allies are unequivocal on standing up against Vladimir Putin's illegal, immoral, unjust violations of the international order, and why I'm looking forward to sitting down with my European partners in a couple of hours to talk about how we will continue to stand unequivocally in defence of Ukraine, but also in defence of the rules that keep us all safe."

Trudeau's statement comes amid renewed scrutiny of international financial support for Ukraine, following remarks by US President Donald Trump questioning the level of American investment in the war. Trump recently claimed that the United States has spent USD 200 billion more than Europe while receiving no financial return, contrasting this with what he described as Europe's "guaranteed" contributions. He accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of persuading the US to spend massive sums on a war that "couldn't be won" and "never had to start."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised Zelenskyy's leadership, writing, "Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending USD 350 billion dollars, to go into a war that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a war that he, without the US and 'TRUMP,' will never be able to settle." Trump also labelled Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections," highlighting concerns over governance and accountability in Ukraine. (ANI)

