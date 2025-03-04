Ottawa [Canada], March 4 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday (local time) announced that retaliatory tariffs on US goods will go into force at midnight on Tuesday if the US tariffs on Canadian imports take effect.

In a statement on March 3, Trudeau said, "Our tariffs will remain in place until the U.S. trade action is withdrawn, and should US tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures. While we urge the U.S. administration to reconsider their tariffs, Canada remains firm in standing up for our economy, our jobs, our workers, and for a fair deal."

Trudeau's statement comes after US President Donald Trump said that "tariffs are all set and are going to effect" on March 4 as planned. He said there is "no room left" for Canada or Mexico to avert US tariffs that will go into effect on Tuesday.

The Canadian PM said the US administration has decided to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canadian exports and 10 percent tariffs on Canadian energy and stressed that "there is no justification for these actions."

In a statement, Justin Trudeau said, "Today, after a 30-day pause, the United States administration has decided to proceed with imposing 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports and 10 per cent tariffs on Canadian energy. Let me be unequivocally clear - there is no justification for these actions."

Trudeau vowed not to let the US administration's decision go unanswered. He said, "Canada will not let this unjustified decision go unanswered. Should American tariffs come into effect tonight, Canada will, effective 12:01 a.m. EST tomorrow, respond with 25 per cent tariffs against USD 155 billion of American goods - starting with tariffs on USD 30 billion worth of goods immediately, and tariffs on the remaining $125 billion on American products in 21 days' time."

Trudeau added that less than 1 per cent of fentanyl intercepted at the US border comes from Canada and highlighted Canada's effort to address this scourge that impacts people of both nations. He said that Canada has implemented a border plan with new choppers, boots on the groun and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl.

Highlighting Canada's efforts to stop flow of fentanyl, Trudeau said, "While less than 1 per cent of the fentanyl intercepted at the U.S. border comes from Canada, we have worked relentlessly to address this scourge that affects Canadians and Americans alike. We implemented a $1.3 billion border plan with new choppers, boots on the ground, more co-ordination, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl."

"We appointed a Fentanyl Czar, listed transnational criminal cartels as terrorist organizations, launched the Joint Operational Intelligence Cell, and are establishing a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force on organized crime. Because of this work - in partnership with the United States - fentanyl seizures from Canada have dropped 97 per cent between December 2024 and January 2025 to a near-zero low of 0.03 pounds seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection," he added.

Trump announced on Monday that the tariffs would go as planned. When asked about the possibility of a deal, Trump confirmed that "tariffs are all set and are going to effect" on March 4 as planned.

"No room left for Mexico or for Canada. No, the tariffs, you know, they're all set. They go into effect tomorrow," he said during his 'investment announcement' on Monday (local time).

Earlier in February, Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10 per cent on goods from China. Later, he paused tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico for 30 days, saying that he had secured new commitments from the two countries to improve border security. The pause was put in place after Trump said he spoke to his counterparts from Mexico and Canada.

On February 27, Trump decried illicit drugs coming into the country allegedly from the borders of Canada and Mexico, and has decided to continue with the imposition of tariffs on both countries from March 4, while also deciding to continue the imposition of reciprocal tariffs "with full force" on April 2.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Drugs are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels. A large percentage of these Drugs, much of them in the form of Fentanyl, are made in, and supplied by, China. More than 100,000 people died last year due to the distribution of these dangerous and highly addictive POISONS. Millions of people have died over the last two decades."

"The families of the victims are devastated and, in many instances, virtually destroyed. We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled," he added.

In addition, Trump announced that the US will impose additional 10 per cent tariffs on China. In a post on Truth Social, he stated, "China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date. The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" (ANI)

