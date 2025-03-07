Washington DC [US], March 7 (ANI): President Donald Trump has accused Justin Trudeau of "using the tariff problem" with the US to run again for Prime Minister despite the "terrible job he has done for Canada."

Trump claimed that he was using the 'tariff problem' to run for the post, also claiming that Trudeau himself had caused it.

"Believe it or not, despite the terrible job he's done for Canada, I think that Justin Trudeau is using the Tariff problem, which he has largely caused, in order to run again for Prime Minister. So much fun to watch!" Trump stated in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday.

Notably, the US imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian imports, accusing Trudeau of not doing enough to curb the flow of the synthetic drug fentanyl to the United States and Trudeau responded with retaliatory tariffs of equivalent amounts on US imports.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump, who dubbed Trudeau as the 'Governor' of Canada, said that the latter called him to ask about the tariff situation and the call ended in a "somewhat friendly manner".

Trump further said Trudeau was "unable" to tell him when the Canadian Election would take place.

"Justin Trudeau, of Canada, called me to ask what could be done about Tariffs. I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped. He said that it's gotten better, but I said, "That's not good enough." The call ended in a "somewhat" friendly manner! He was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what's going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power. Good luck Justin!" Trump said on truth Social.

Trump also said that he told the Canada PM that it is because of Trudeau's "weak border policies" that tremendous amounts of fentanyl and "illegal aliens" have made their way into the United States.

"For anyone who is interested, I also told Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada that he largely caused the problems we have with them because of his Weak Border Policies, which allowed tremendous amounts of Fentanyl, and Illegal Aliens, to pour into the United States. These Policies are responsible for the death of many people!" Trump added. (ANI)

