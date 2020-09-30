Washington, Sep 30 (AP) President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are trading barbs about each other's relatives.

While Biden was making a point during the first presidential debate in Cleveland about the Trump administration's trade deals with China not having the desired effect, Trump jumped in. He resurrected past claims about the former vice president's son Hunter working overseas.

Also Read | US Presidential Debate 2020: On COVID-19, Donald Trump Says Joe Biden’s Only Plan is ‘Shut Down Whole Country’.

Trump said Hunter Biden reaped millions in ill-gotten profit from China and other overseas interests, accusations that have been repeatedly debunked.

Biden shot back, “None of that is true.” He then added of Trump, “His family, we could talk all night.”

Also Read | US Presidential Debate 2020 | Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden For Wearing Face Mask: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 30, 2020.

Trump interrupted to respond that his children gave up lucrative jobs to join government and “help people,” which left moderator Chris Wallace pleading, “Mr. President, please stop” trying to restore order on the stage.

Biden then turned to the camera and addressed the audience directly, something he did frequently Tuesday night. “This is not about my family or his family,” Biden said. “It's about your family.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)