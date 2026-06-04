World News | Trump Confirms Attendance at G7 Summit in France This Month

Washington, DC [US], June 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has announced his decision to attend the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in France, a high-stakes gathering that comes amid intensifying friction between Washington and its traditional allies over the ongoing war in Iran.

Trump confirmed his travel plans via social media on Wednesday, revealing that his departure would follow a unique sporting event hosted at the presidential residence.

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"I'll be going to the G7, in France, immediately following what will be one of the Most Entertaining Nights in American History, the UFC World Championship Fights on the South Lawn of the White House," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The US President stated he would depart for the summit "immediately" after the Ultimate Fighting Championship match concludes on 14 June. The annual G7 meeting is scheduled to take place from 15 June to 17 June in Évian-les-Bains, France.

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While the American president typically attends this high-profile forum annually, Trump's participation had initially been clouded by uncertainty.

He has recently expressed strong dissatisfaction with key G7 members, including Germany, France, and the UK, over their reluctance to align with his military strategy in the Middle East.

The upcoming summit will serve as Trump's first face-to-face encounter with many global leaders since the US and Israel launched joint military operations against Iran in late February.

The American leader has long maintained a complicated relationship with the assembly of the world's major industrialised economies.

During last year's leaders' meeting in Canada, Trump staged an early departure, citing urgent diplomatic efforts to defuse a previous flare-up between Israel and Iran.

The G7 framework unites seven of the world's most advanced economies, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, with the European Union also participating as a member.

It functions as the primary international platform for member states to deliberate upon and coordinate collective strategies addressing major global economic, financial, and geopolitical challenges. (ANI)

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