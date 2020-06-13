World News | Trump Describes Coronavirus as 'invincible Enemy', Says America Will Defeat It

Washington, Jun 13 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Saturday called the novel coronavirus an "invincible enemy" and exuded confidence that America will be able to defeat it soon.

The COVID-19 pandemic that started from China last December has so far killed 116,000 Americans and over two million have tested positive.

"We will vanquish the virus. We will extinguish this plague,” Trump said in his commencement address at the 2020 US Military Academy at West Point Graduation Ceremony.

Trump used the occasion to thank the US military in the successful fight against the novel coronavirus.

"The depth and breadth of the US Military's contributions to our society are an everlasting inspiration to us all. I want to take this opportunity to thank all members of America's Armed Forces in every branch - active duty, National Guard, and reserve - who stepped forward to help battle the invisible enemy - the new virus that came to our shores from a distant land called China,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly said that the deadly coronavirus originated from a virology lab in China's Wuhan city before it spread across the world.

