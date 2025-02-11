Washington, Feb 10 (AP) President Donald Trump on Monday will pardon former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, according to a person familiar with his plans who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Trump already commuted Blagojevich's 14-year sentence for political corruption charges during his first term. He planned to sign the pardon on Monday afternoon, according to the person.

Blagojevich, a Democrat who appeared on Trump's reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice,” was convicted in 2011 and sentenced for 14 years. He served eight years before Trump cut short his term.

Axios first reported the news of the pardon Monday afternoon. (AP)

