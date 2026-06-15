World News | Trump Hosts UFC Fights at White House as a Part of America's 250th Anniversary Events

Washington DC [US], June 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday hosted a UFC fight night on the White House grounds as part of America's 250th anniversary, which also coincided with his 80th birthday. Key leaders from his administration and Trump supporters gathered for the event, along with his entire immediate family in attendance.

CNN reported that while the fight night generated enthusiasm among Trump supporters, it also drew rebuke from critics and scepticism from some Republicans as protesters rallied outside the White House, while attendees flocked into the surrounding fan zones.

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First lady Melania Trump was seated next to the president throughout the fights, with Barron Trump sitting behind the two of them.

As per the outlet, Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Bettina Trump, Eric Trump and Lara Trump, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, and Tiffany Trump with her husband, Michael Boulos were all spotted ringside. Several of the president's grandchildren also attended the mixed martial arts event.

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After the conclusion of the third fight, some in the crowd also sang "Happy Birthday" to President Donald Trump.

CNN also reported that Trump's family is promoting a venture by selling gold coins priced as high as $12,000.

The "Freedom 250"-themed silver and gold medallions feature Trump's face and are being marketed as a collaboration between the UFC and the Trump Organization, which is run by the president's sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

According to CNN, the coins, which were being sold in advance of the fights, have been dubbed "Trump Coins" on a website that also boasts they were "designed by President Trump."

It further mentioned that there are four coins for sale, ranging from a silver one that costs nearly $250 to a $11,999.99 gold medallion whose holder comes with a portrait of Trump and UFC chief Dana White.

It added that the Trump Organization appears only to be licensing the president's brand for the coins and is not manufacturing or selling them.

The US President is set to leave for France to attend the G7 Summit at the alps resort town Evian where key global leaders will gather to discuss several issues, including the current geopolitical developments. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)