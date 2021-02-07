Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen has asked for the trial to be paused if it runs into the Sabbath citing he is an observant Jew, in a move that could throw the timeline into uncertainty.

Sabbath refers to a day of religious observance and abstinence from work, usually kept by the members of the Jewish community from Friday evening to Saturday evening, and by most members of the Christian community on Sunday.

In a letter obtained by The New York Times, Schoen asked that the trial be suspended if it was not finished by the beginning of the Sabbath at 5:24 pm on Friday and that it not reconvene until Sunday.

"I apologise for the inconvenience my request that impeachment proceedings not be conducted during the Jewish Sabbath undoubtedly will cause other people involved in the proceedings... The practices and prohibitions are mandatory for me, however; so, respectfully, I have no choice but to make this request," Schoen wrote in a letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Patrick J Leahy, who as president pro tempore is presiding over the trial.

Schumer's spokesperson on Saturday (local time) said an allowance would be made for Schoen but did not elaborate on how.

"We respect their request and of course, will accommodate it," said the spokesman, Justin Goodman. "Conversations with the relevant parties about the structure of the trial continue."

CNN reported that Senators in both parties have been urging a speedy trial, with Democrats eager to advance Biden's agenda, including passing a sweeping Covid-19 relief package and to confirm his Cabinet nominees.

Last week, the House of Representatives delivered the article of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol building on January 6 to stop Congress from verifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election. The impeachment trial arguments will begin on February 9. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)