Washington DC [US], September 30 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump offered condolences over the death of 91-year-old Kuwait Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. "Melania and I send our sincere condolences to the people of Kuwait."

On Tuesday, Kuwait's Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died in the United States where he was receiving medical treatment.

Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been appointed as the new Emir of Kuwait after his death and will be sworn in on Wednesday. (ANI/Sputnik)

