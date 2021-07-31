Washington [US], July 31 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump pressured top justice department officials to call the 2020 election corrupt, according to newly released documents.

The documents are notes from former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen's deputy, Richard Donoghue, that were allegedly taken during a call between Trump, Rosen and Donoghue on December 27, The Hill reported.

Donoghue wrote that he told Trump during the call that the Justice Department could not change the outcome of the election, with Trump allegedly replying he understood that, The Hill reported.

"Just say that the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and other allies in Congress," Donoghue wrote that Trump had said in his summary of the notes for the call.

Other members of Congress mentioned during the call were Republican Reps. Jim Jordon (Ohio) and Scott Perry (Pa.), according to The New York Times.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson (Wis.) was also mentioned during the call, according to the notes seen by the New York Times. However, the lawmakers weren't named as the allies Trump expected to help him in an effort to overturn the election results.

Donald Trump is yet to accept his loss to President Biden in the 2020 presidential election and still claims there was widespread voter fraud, despite presenting no evidence.

The documents were released after Joe Biden told the DOJ they could give unrestricted testimony to congressional investigators who are looking into Trump's efforts to overturn the election, the NYT reported. (ANI)

