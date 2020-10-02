Washington, Oct 2 (AP) The Pennsylvania Department of Health is encouraging people who were at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport on Saturday to get tested if they are feeling sick.

The department is asking people to download the COVID Alert PA phone app if they do test positive to anonymously alert people they may have come in contact with.

Also Read | UAE’s Burj Khalifa Lit in Tricolour With Portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi to Mark International Day of Non-Violence 2020; Watch Video.

Thousands attended the outdoor rally, held hours after the president introduced his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, from the Rose Garden at the White House.

Those at the rally were required to pass through a security checkpoint and get their temperatures taken.

Also Read | Earthquake in Bhutan, 3.7 Magnitude Tremors Reported Close to Thimphu.

Trump announced earlier Friday that he and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP) RS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)