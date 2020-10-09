Washington, Oct 9 (AP) President Donald Trump says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is prepared as Hurricane Delta churns toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Trump tweeted Friday that he'd been briefed on Delta and said FEMA “is there and ready!!!” Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening and could strike in the same general area in southwest Louisiana as Hurricane Laura did in late August.

In its latest advisory late Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center says Delta was about 130 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana.

The storm had sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph), making it a Category 3 hurricane. (AP)

