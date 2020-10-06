Washington, Oct 5 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he would be leaving the military hospital later in the day after undergoing treatment at the health centre for coronavirus for three days.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 PM. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of COVID-19,” Trump said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Also Read | White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for COVID-19.

“Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!,” he said in the tweet.

Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Also Read | Kayleigh McEnany Tests COVID-19 Positive, White House Press Secretary to Go Under Quarantine.

He was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Center on Friday, which the White House said, was for abundance of caution.

His doctors are scheduled to deliver an update on his health soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)