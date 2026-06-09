World News | Trump Says Israel, Iran Agreed to 'leave Each Other Alone for Another Week'

New York [US], June 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has reiterated that the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will remain strictly enforced until a definitive agreement is secured with Tehran.

The US President offered these assessments while speaking to reporters whilst departing New York after attending the NBA Finals match between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, noting that active dialogue with Tehran was progressing and could yield absolute clarity shortly.

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"We're in the final throes of a very good deal that will not allow, in any way or form, nuclear weapons. And the Strait will open up right away. It'll open up immediately upon signing, which could be in two or three days," he added.

Vowing to maintain maximum economic pressure on the regime through this strategy, Trump asserted that "no oil, no income, no nothing" would be permitted to transit through the critical maritime corridor until a final agreement is officially inked.

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Expressing strong optimism regarding the trajectory of the ongoing backchannel talks, the US President indicated that a major diplomatic breakthrough could materialise within a matter of days.

During the same media interaction, Trump observed that the strategic waterway could be reopened almost immediately if a settlement is finalised with Iran, whilst simultaneously reaffirming that the US military containment of the shipping lane stays fully operational.

"We have ongoing negotiations in Iran and with Iran. We could have at least an idea by one or two days from now, but I think it's going well. The blockade continues to hold 100%," he said.

The US President also weighed in on the volatile security dynamic in the Middle East following the recent cross-border missile volleys between Tel Aviv and Tehran, suggesting that both nations had consented to pause further hostilities for the time being.

Reflecting on his direct telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump remarked, "He was hit (by Iran), and he hit back. I can't blame him for that. Now they've called it quits. So they're gonna leave each other alone for another week or something... They both agreed, through me, to stop. We're in the final throes of a very good deal that will not allow, in any way or form, nuclear weapons. And the Strait will open up right away. It'll open up immediately upon signing, which could be in two or three days."

Trump further revealed that he had a "very good conversation" with Netanyahu, indicating that both Israel and Iran were widely expected to exercise restraint and avoid further offensive military operations while international diplomatic efforts continue to play out. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)