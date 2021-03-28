Washington D.C. [US], March 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Former US President Donald Trump told Fox News that he was planning to visit the US southern border -- the site of his landmark wall project -- within the next few weeks.

Trump blasted his successor Joe Biden for not finishing the border wall, which the previous administration meant as a measure against illegal immigration.

"Well, a lot of people want me to go to the border. The border patrols and all of the people of (ICE) Immigration and Customs Enforcement, want me there; they have asked me to go. And I really feel I owe I to them, they are great people, they are doing an incredible job," Trump said.

When asked when he would like to go, he replied, "over the next of a couple of weeks," but added that there was no rush. (ANI/Sputnik)

