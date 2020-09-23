Orange Park (US), Sep 23 (AP) A man was arrested last week after striking a 12-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole during a small rally for President Donald Trump near a Florida intersection, authorities said.

Norbert Logsdon Jr, 67, of Orange Park, was charged on September 16 with child abuse without great bodily harm and later released on bail, the Florida Times-Union reported.

Also Read | Greece, Turkey Agree to Hold Talks to Discuss Mediterranean Crisis.

Logsdon and others had been participating in a sidewalk support event for the Republican president near an Orange Park intersection, according to a Clay County Sheriff's Office arrest report. The girl had been riding in a car with her mother, who exchanged taunts with Logsdon as they waited to turn into a nearby restaurant, officials said. A video that the mother posed on Facebook appears to show Logsdon approach the vehicle, stick the flagpole through an open car window and hit the girl.

A deputy who later interviewed the girl noted redness on her face.

Also Read | 'China Will Never Seek Expansion, Has No Intention to Fight Either Cold War or Hot War', Says President Xi Jinping.

Jail records did not list an attorney who could comment on Logsdon's behalf. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)