World News | Trump to Kick off 'Great American State Fair' After Wave of Musician Exits

Washington, DC [US], May 31 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is set to launch the Great American State Fair in Washington, DC, following the abrupt withdrawal of multiple musical acts from the celebration, which serves as a major commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the nation.

The entity coordinating the festivities, Freedom 250, announced on Saturday that Trump will inaugurate the event during an opening segment scheduled for June 24, according to a report by CBS News.

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Detailing the presidential involvement, Freedom 250 spokesperson Danielle Alvarez stated, "As the visionary behind the Great American State Fair, we are excited to announce that President Trump will personally kick off this historic celebration on Wednesday, June 24, in an opening ceremony celebrating America's 250th birthday."

Earlier on Saturday, Trump utilised social media to communicate that he is evaluating the prospects of hosting an "America is Back" rally at the venue, intended to serve as a platform where he would "give a major speech, rallying the Country forward."

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"I understand Artists are getting 'the yips' having to do with their performance ... so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists,' and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!" Trump declared in his online statement.

The organising group had previously publicised a list of performers booked for a series of open-air shows on the National Mall running from June 24 to July 10, CBS News reported.

Nevertheless, a substantial number of these musicians subsequently pulled out of the line-up, expressing apprehensions regarding the heavily political undertone of the gathering.

Among those who officially rescinded their participation are Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, the Commodores, Young MC, and Morris Day and the Time.

Conversely, the current itinerary still features appearances by Flo Rida, Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, and Fab Morvan, representing Milli Vanilli, CBS News reported.

Freedom 250 has continually maintained that the massive national anniversary project functions strictly as a nonpartisan endeavour and requested that the public view the upcoming national fair through an identical lens, according to CBS News. (ANI)

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