Washington, Sep 23 (AP) The White House says President Donald Trump will pay his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Thursday at the Supreme Court.

The casket of the second woman to serve on the nation's high court will be placed atop the Supreme Court building's steps after a private ceremony Wednesday for people to pay their respects during the coronavirus pandemic. She will lie in repose at the court for two days before her casket is moved to the Capitol.

Also Read | Johnson & Johnson Kicks Off COVID-19 Vaccine Final Trials on 60,000 Volunteers, Results Expected by Early 2021.

Trump has said Ginsburg was an “amazing woman” who led an “amazing life.”

He is moving quickly to name her successor, with an announcement set for Saturday.

Also Read | Video of PLA Soldiers ‘Crying’ Over Alleged Deployment at Ladakh Border Triggers War of Words Between Chinese and Taiwanese Media.

Ginsburg was a women's rights champion, leader of the court's liberal bloc and a feminist icon who died Friday of cancer. She was 87. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)