Washington, Aug 12 (AP) President Donald Trump has won Connecticut's Republican presidential primary.

Trump on Tuesday defeated California real estate developer and perennial candidate Rocky De La Fuente. Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld and former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh were also in the race at one point but later withdrew.

Also Read | 'Mangal Abhishek' Performed at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura on Janmastami, Watch Video: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 12, 2020.

Connecticut Republican Party chair J R Romano had criticised Secretary of the State Denise Merrill for holding a GOP primary, saying it was a waste of money for communities because Trump faced no viable competition. Merrill argued that she was following state law.

De La Fuente was endorsed by the Alliance and Reform parties and has appeared on the ballot in at least a half dozen states as a Republican. He is the onetime owner of more than two dozen car dealerships.

Also Read | Senator Kamala Harris, African-American of Indian & Asian Descent, Nominated as US Vice-Presidential Candidate, Twitterati Lauds the Historic Decision by Democrat Joe Biden.

In 2016, Connecticut went for Democrat Hillary Clinton over the Republican Trump by about 13 percentage points. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)