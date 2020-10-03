Washington [US], October 03 (ANI/Sputnik): Bill Stepien, campaign manager of US President Donald Trump, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, US media reported.

According to the Politico media outlet, Stepien, 42, has "mild flu-like symptoms." He is going to work from home until the recovery.

Also Read | US Panel to Grill Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs on October 28 Over Section 230 of Communications Decency Act.

On Thursday night, President Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, announced that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)