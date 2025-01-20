Washington, Jan 20 (PTI) US President Donald Trump has "America First" as his priorities and this includes making America safe again, making the country affordable, achieving energy dominance, draining the swamp and bringing back American values, the White House said on Monday.

Minutes after Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States, the White House said he would take bold action to secure the border and protect American communities. This includes ending Biden's catch-and-release policies, reinstating Remain in Mexico, building the wall, ending asylum for illegal border crossers, cracking down on criminal sanctuaries, and enhancing vetting and screening of aliens.

“Trump's deportation operation will address the record border crossings of criminal aliens under the prior administration. The President is suspending refugee resettlement, after communities were forced to house large and unsustainable populations of migrants, straining community safety and resources,” it said.

The Armed Forces, including the National Guard, will engage in border security, which is national security, and will be deployed to the border to assist existing law enforcement personnel.

Trump will begin the process of designating cartels, including the dangerous Tren de Aragua, as foreign terrorist organizations and use the Alien Enemies Act to remove them, the White House said.

The Department of Justice will seek the death penalty as the appropriate punishment for heinous crimes against humanity, including those who kill law enforcement officers and illegal migrants who maim and murder Americans, it said.

According to the White House, the president will unleash American energy by ending Biden's policies of climate extremism, streamlining permitting, and reviewing for rescission all regulations that impose undue burdens on energy production and use, including mining and processing of non-fuel minerals.

“Trump's energy actions empower consumer choice in vehicles, showerheads, toilets, washing machines, lightbulbs and dishwashers. Trump will declare an energy emergency and use all necessary resources to build critical infrastructure. Trump's energy policies will end leasing to massive wind farms that degrade our natural landscapes and fail to serve American energy consumers,” it said.

The White House said Trump will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

“All agencies will take emergency measures to reduce the cost of living. Trump will announce the America First Trade Policy. America will no longer be beholden to foreign organizations for our national tax policy, which punishes American businesses,” it said.

Asserting that Trump will usher in a "Golden Age" for America by reforming and improving the government bureaucracy to work for the American people.

“He will freeze bureaucrat hiring except in essential areas to end the onslaught of useless and overpaid DEI activists buried into the federal workforce. He will pause burdensome and radical regulations not yet in effect that Biden announced. Trump is announcing an unprecedented slate of executive orders for rescission,” it said.

Trump is planning for improved accountability of government bureaucrats. The American people deserve the highest-quality service from people who love our country. The President will also return federal workers to work, as only six per cent of employees currently work in person, the White House said.

“Trump is taking swift action to end the weaponization of government against political rivals and ordering all document retention as required by law. President Trump is also ending the unconstitutional censorship by the federal government. No longer will government employees pick and require the erasure of entirely true speech,” it said.

On the president's direction, the State Department will have an America-First foreign policy, the White House said.

“The President will establish male and female as biological reality and protect women from radical gender ideology. American landmarks will be named to appropriately honour our Nation's history,” said the White House. PTI LKJ

