Sarwakai [Pakistan], February 6 (ANI): Pakistan Security forces arrested Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist Allah Noor while conducting an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Sarwakai area of South Waziristan district on Saturday and recovered a huge cache of weapons in the process.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in the area and the TTP terrorist was trying to escape, reported ARY News.

"Huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs, Mortars, grenade and communication equipment recovered from the terrorist hideout," ISPR added.

In another operation, LEAs recovered M-16 Rifles and Ammo at the Makeen district of South Waziristan.

Earlier today, two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan's Datta Khel, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).said.

The weapons and ammunition recovered by ISPR from the hideout included submachine guns, hand grenades and a large number of multiple calibre rounds, reported the news channel. (ANI)

