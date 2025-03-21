Washington DC [US], March 21 (ANI): US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard's visit to India highlighted decades strong India-US relationship bolstered by the friendship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, read the statement from the office of DNI.

DNI Gabbard recently visited India during her multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific region. During her visit, she held several bilateral engagements, including with PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval. She also attended the Raisina Dialogue held in New Delhi.

Also Read | London Fire: Over 150 People Evacuated As Massive Blaze Erupts in Electrical Substation, Heathrow Airport Shut; 16,000 Homes Without Electricity (Watch Videos).

Gabbard's meetings in India focused on intelligence-sharing, defence, counterterrorism, and transnational threats, the statement read.

During her remarks at the Raisina Dialogue, Gabbard emphasised the collective effort to drive toward President Trump's goals of a peaceful, free, secure, and prosperous society.

Also Read | Badar Khan Suri Detained in US: Federal Judge Blocks Indian Academic's Deportation After His Student Visa Revoked.

"President Trump remains unwavering in his commitment to achieving peace through a strategy rooted in realism and pragmatism," said DNI Gabbard. "Securing peace through strength requires strong leadership with a clear-eyed and realistic understanding of global challenges and opportunities, a commitment to fostering cultural and economic ties that reduce the likelihood of an escalation to conflict, and a dedication to reinforcing mutual interests," she said.

Gabbard thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting her to Raisina Dialogue. She noted that the ties between the two nations have been strong for decades.

Gabbard said, "I especially want to thank Prime Minister Modi for the invitation, to get together with new friends, to greet old friends here from across the Indo-Pacific region. I leave right after our dialogue here to head back to Washington, DC, but it's been a constructive few days where I've been engaging with our Indian counterparts, working to continue to build up the momentum that was created by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi's joint statement issued in Washington DC after their Oval Office meeting."

During her visit to Indo-Pacific region, Gabbard also visited Hawaii, Japan and Thailand where she met with top intelligence officials and diplomats, the statement read.

On the return trip to Washington D.C., DNI Gabbard stopped in France to visit U.S. personnel and French leaders for discussions on counterterrorism and other joint efforts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)