Tunis [Tunisia], April 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Tunisian Health Ministry on Thursday reported 1,290 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 255,308.

The death toll from the virus rose by 31 to 8,843, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 1,271, including 325 in intensive care units, while the total number of recoveries reached 217,928, it added.A total of 1,115,541 Covid lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, said the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

