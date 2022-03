Tunis [Tunisia], March 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Tunisian government announced Wednesday an economic recovery program based on urgent measures discussed during an earlier ministerial council meeting.

"The new economic recovery program aimed at restoring the confidence of economic actors, protecting companies and boosting the national economy through private and public investment," the government said in a statement.

The measures cover four main aspects, including supporting the capacities of financial institutions, reviving suspended or blocked public projects, and encouraging private investment in start-up projects, agriculture and renewable energies.

They will also help simplify the regulations and facilitate export procedures. (ANI/Xinhua)

