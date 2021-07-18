Ankara [Turkey], July 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Saturday registered 7,666 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,522,039, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 38 to 50,488, while 5,490 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 38.86 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 20.35 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 62.81 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

