Ankara [Turkey], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Sunday reported 54,100 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total infections to 1,04,57,164.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 136 to 84,758, while 68,895 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to its health ministry.

A total of 3,64,426 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started the mass COVID-19 vaccination on January 14, 2021, after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 57 million people have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 52 million had got their second doses. Turkey has so far administered 139.23 million doses including the booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

