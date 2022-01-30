Ankara [Turkey], January 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Saturday reported 94,783 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, raising its tally of infections to 11,438,476, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 174 to 87,045, while 83,261 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.A total of 440,017 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started the mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14, 2021 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 57.4 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 52.36 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 141.7 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

