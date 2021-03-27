Ankara [Turkey], March 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Friday confirmed 29,081 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,253 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 3,149,094, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 153 to 30,772, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,921,037 after 20,208 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 4.2 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,810 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 220,985 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 37,433,913.

The country started mass vaccination for COVID-19 on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine.

More than 8,217,000 people were vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

