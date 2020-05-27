World News | Turkey: Soldier Killed in Explosion in Syria's Idlib

World. (File Image)

Istanbul, May 27 (AP) Turkey's defense ministry has announced the death of a Turkish soldier in Idlib, the last rebel-held territory in northwest Syria.

In a statement Wednesday, the ministry said the soldier was wounded in an explosion and died later in a hospital.

It said the explosion took place in an area about 250 meters (820 feet) south of a road patrolled by Turkish forces.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

At least 66 Turkish soldiers have been killed in Idlib this year.

Turkey and Russia brokered a cease-fire in March to halt a three-month Syrian government offensive aimed at capturing the province.

Turkey backs some of the opposition groups in Idlib and Russia backs Syrian President Bashar Assad. The Russia-backed offensive killed hundreds of civilians and displaced nearly a million people.(AP)

