Ankara [Turkey], November 15 (ANI): Turkey has released updated quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers from India and Nepal, the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi said on Monday.

According to a statement, passengers travelling to Turkey from India and Nepal and those who have been in these countries within the last 14 days will be subject to the latest measures.

Also Read | Turkey Trot: Everything You Must Know About the Tradition in the US Before the Thanksgiving 2021 Arrives!.

The updated arrangements include that all passengers must submit a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Those who clarify that they have had at least two doses (Single dose for Johnson & Johnson) of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation or Turkey, provided that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose, will be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

Also Read | Egypt: Scorpion Sting Kills 3, 500 People Injured After Heavy Storms Hits Aswan City.

Those who cannot provide the certificate will be quarantined in their residence or the address they will declare. On the 10th day of the quartine, they will be subjected to a PCR test and -- if found negative, the quartine will be terminated, if found positive, treatment will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Furthermore in the statement, the measures include that passengers between the age of 12 and 18 travelling with their parents who cannot certify that they have been fully vaccinated must submit a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Those under the age of 12 will be exempted from PCR test and vaccination certificate application on entry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)