Ankara [Turkey], March 28 (ANI/Xinhua): At least three members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed in a Turkish armed drone attack in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The PKK members were "neutralized" in the area of Turkey's "Operation Claw-Lightning," the ministry tweeted.

The word "neutralize" is often used by Turkish authorities to refer to "terrorists" killed, wounded, or arrested during security operations.

Turkey regularly conducts cross-border operations on PKK bases in northern Iraq.

The ministry on Sunday said the Turkish forces killed three other PKK members in the Operation Claw-Thunderbolt zone.

The joint Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt are the ongoing operations of the Turkish Armed forces in Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan regions.

Turkey's army has launched the operations in April 2021 while the country has been carrying out several ground operations and airstrikes in northern Iraq to target hideouts and bases of the PKK.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for over 30 years, which has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people. (ANI/Xinhua)

